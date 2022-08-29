2014 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 5 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072874

9072874 Stock #: N302708B

N302708B VIN: 3C6RR7KT6EG334170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 203,511 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Additional Features Uconnect™ 3.0 multimedia centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.