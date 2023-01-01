$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2014 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
226,722KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9485697
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT8ES404395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,722 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3