2014 RAM 1500

192,144 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Ram CrewCab 4x4 Sport (149"" WB 6'4""Box)

2014 RAM 1500

Ram CrewCab 4x4 Sport (149"" WB 6'4""Box)

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

192,144KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9563164
  • Stock #: 24UTNA65977
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT9ES165977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White C.C.
  • Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 24UTNA65977
  • Mileage 192,144 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

