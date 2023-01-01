$21,888+ tax & licensing
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
2014 RAM 1500
Ram CrewCab 4x4 Sport (149"" WB 6'4""Box)
Location
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
192,144KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9563164
- Stock #: 24UTNA65977
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT9ES165977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White C.C.
- Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 192,144 KM
