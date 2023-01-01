2014 RAM 1500

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 1 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563164

9563164 Stock #: 24UTNA65977

24UTNA65977 VIN: 1C6RR7UT9ES165977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White C.C.

Interior Colour Cloth Bucket Seats - Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 24UTNA65977

Mileage 192,144 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.