2014 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
73,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10053801
- Stock #: P569985A
- VIN: 3C63R3EL1EG268265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,908 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 73,908 kms. It's granite crystal met clear coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
