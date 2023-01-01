Menu
2014 RAM 3500

73,908 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10053801
  • Stock #: P569985A
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL1EG268265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,908 KM

Vehicle Description

This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2014 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 73,908 kms. It's granite crystal met clear coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

