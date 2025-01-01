Menu
2014 RAM 3500

230,946 KM

Details Features

$82,555

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 3500

Laramie

12153201

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$82,555

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,946KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3ML3EG198091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,946 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2014 RAM 3500