2014 RAM 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 4 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8136769

8136769 VIN: 3C63R3NL6EG227758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,403 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

