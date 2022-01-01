Menu
2014 RAM 3500

138,403 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8136769
  • VIN: 3C63R3NL6EG227758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,403 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 3500 4WD Mega Cab 6.3 Ft Box Longhorn 6.7L Cummins Diesel 
DETAILS

  • Bodystyle: 4WD Mega Cab 6.3 Ft Box Longhorn
  • Engine: 6.7L, Intercooled Turbo Diesel Inline-6cyl, Diesel Direct Injection, 370HP
  • Transmission: 6-speed Automatic w/OD
  • Exterior Colour: Black
  • Interior Colour: Brown leather
  • Kilometres: 138,000 km
  •  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

