2014 RAM Cargo Van

Base

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Base

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,205KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4951113
  • Stock #: UT380902
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAG3ER380902
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Surrey Mitsubishi is having a 7 day only clearance event! We take the current COVID situation very seriously we are ensuring the all the vehicles are disinfected before and after every test drive our showroom is sanitized every hour you can book your appointment so that you are the only customer in the showroom and practice social distancing safely you can get approved over the phone we will also bring the vehicle to you so that you dont have to leave our home. Let us know how to serve you best and we will make it happen. We are offering up to 6 month deferrals and cash back are you looking to lower your payments we can also refinance in your current vehicle and lower your payments*Apply online at www.surreymitsubishi.ca using our quick easy Finance Application Form. 6 Months Deferred Payments Cash Back Limited Time Only On Approved Credit. All prices are plus taxes 695 prep 395 doc 159 tire fee and other finance fees may be applicable. Dealer# 40045. Get approved today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Tires: Profile: 65
  • Type of tires: Touring AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Total Number of Speakers: 2
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Fuel Capacity: 76 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0""
  • 1st$COMMA 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA031 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA744 kg
  • Wheelbase: 3$COMMA078 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1$COMMA011 mm
  • Curb weight: 1$COMMA882 kg
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA618 mm
  • Overall Length: 5$COMMA144 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA483 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 4$COMMA089 L
  • Overall Width: 1$COMMA999 mm
  • Overall height: 1$COMMA753 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

