2014 RAM Cargo Van

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Tires: Profile: 65

Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Vinyl Floor Covering

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Rear door type: Liftgate

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 6.5

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear spoiler: Lip

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

Right rear passenger door type: Sliding

Left rear passenger door type: Sliding

Driver knee airbags

Total Number of Speakers: 2

Clock: In-radio display

Fuel Capacity: 76 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Manual child safety locks

Diameter of tires: 17.0""

1st$COMMA 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Front Leg Room: 1$COMMA031 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2$COMMA744 kg

Wheelbase: 3$COMMA078 mm

Front Head Room: 1$COMMA011 mm

Curb weight: 1$COMMA882 kg

Front Shoulder Room: 1$COMMA618 mm

Overall Length: 5$COMMA144 mm

Front Hip Room: 1$COMMA483 mm

Max cargo capacity: 4$COMMA089 L

Overall Width: 1$COMMA999 mm

Overall height: 1$COMMA753 mm

