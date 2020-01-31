2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Local, accident free, 1 owner, Premium edition, AWD, 2.0L 4 cyl, CVT auto, remote entry, bluetooth, heated front seats, power group, cd/mp3, air, fog lights, aluminum wheels, cargo shade and more. Please drop by for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.

