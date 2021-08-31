Menu
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

109,014 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Hybrid

Hybrid

Location

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,014KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726765
  • Stock #: H3501
  • VIN: JF2GPBVC3EH313501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,014 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents 

One-Owner 

Hybrid 

Sunroof 

Heated seats 

The big news this year is the introduction of the XV Crosstrek Hybrid. Subaru's first-ever hybrid model is a full hybrid, meaning it can propel itself at low speeds purely under electric power, which optimizes fuel economy in stop-and-go city traffic.

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.
Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.
Trade-in available & Financing available
Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

