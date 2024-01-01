Menu
2014 Toyota 4Runner

258,445 KM

SR5 V6 5A

11912654

SR5 V6 5A

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
258,445KM
VIN JTEBU5JR3E5174061

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA74061
  • Mileage 258,445 KM

No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! New Front Brakes! New Spark Plugs! The 2014 Toyota 4Runner Limited 5-passenger model combines rugged capability with premium comfort features. It is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine delivering 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes leather-trimmed, heated, and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, and a 15-speaker JBL audio system. For technology, it offers Toyota's Entune infotainment system with navigation, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a backup camera. Exterior highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights. Safety features include stability and traction control, front and rear parking sensors, and multiple airbags. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Limited Package 5-Passenger

604-531-XXXX

2014 Toyota 4Runner