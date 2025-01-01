$18,389+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$18,389
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA00594
- Mileage 163,620 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE combines strong fuel efficiency with upscale amenities. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and electric motor, it delivers 200 horsepower and excellent fuel economy. The XLE trim features dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and a backup camera. It includes keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, and a spacious, comfortable cabin with premium cloth upholstery. Safety features include stability and traction control, multiple airbags, and available blind-spot monitoring. The Camry Hybrid XLE offers a smooth, efficient, and refined driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916