Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE combines strong fuel efficiency with upscale amenities. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and electric motor, it delivers 200 horsepower and excellent fuel economy. The XLE trim features dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and a backup camera. It includes keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, and a spacious, comfortable cabin with premium cloth upholstery. Safety features include stability and traction control, multiple airbags, and available blind-spot monitoring. The Camry Hybrid XLE offers a smooth, efficient, and refined driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2014 Toyota Camry

163,620 KM

Details Description Features

$18,389

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12812905

2014 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12812905
  2. 12812905
  3. 12812905
  4. 12812905
  5. 12812905
  6. 12812905
  7. 12812905
  8. 12812905
  9. 12812905
  10. 12812905
  11. 12812905
  12. 12812905
  13. 12812905
  14. 12812905
  15. 12812905
  16. 12812905
  17. 12812905
  18. 12812905
  19. 12812905
  20. 12812905
  21. 12812905
  22. 12812905
  23. 12812905
  24. 12812905
  25. 12812905
  26. 12812905
Contact Seller

$18,389

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,620KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK6EU100594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA00594
  • Mileage 163,620 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE combines strong fuel efficiency with upscale amenities. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and electric motor, it delivers 200 horsepower and excellent fuel economy. The XLE trim features dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and a backup camera. It includes keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, and a spacious, comfortable cabin with premium cloth upholstery. Safety features include stability and traction control, multiple airbags, and available blind-spot monitoring. The Camry Hybrid XLE offers a smooth, efficient, and refined driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Moonroof Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 8,018 KM $94,922 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 97,547 KM $28,698 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza Limited 19,487 KM $52,949 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,389

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2014 Toyota Camry