Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! New Battery! New Spark Plugs! Navigation! The 2014 Toyota Corolla S is a compact sedan renowned for its reliability and fuel efficiency. Equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, it delivers a balanced blend of performance and economy. The exterior boasts a sportier design with a distinctive front fascia and alloy wheels, enhancing its visual appeal. Inside, the Corolla S offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with quality materials. Technological features include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, providing convenience and safety. With its solid reputation for durability and practicality, the 2014 Toyota Corolla S remains a popular choice among compact car enthusiasts. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2014 Toyota Corolla

125,449 KM

$14,288

+ tax & licensing
4-door Sedan S CVTi-S

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

125,449KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE4EC069675

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA69675
  • Mileage 125,449 KM

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

604-531-2916

