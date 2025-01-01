$15,997+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
2014 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate Met
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA97097
- Mileage 129,140 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Toyota Corolla LE with automatic transmission features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower. It is equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), contributing to its fuel efficiency, rated at 29 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Standard amenities include LED headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with USB and iPod integration. The LE trim also offers a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, integrated backup camera, and automatic climate control. Safety features encompass eight airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. The interior provides comfortable seating with upgraded upholstery and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to enhance cargo versatility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916