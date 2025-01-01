Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

136,242 KM

Details Features

$15,599

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO Upgrade Pkg

12226155

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO Upgrade Pkg

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,242KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BPRHEXEC021475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H1475
  • Mileage 136,242 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$15,599

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2014 Toyota Corolla