Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Sienna

133,621 KM

Details Description

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-pass V6 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-pass V6 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 7869450
  2. 7869450
  3. 7869450
  4. 7869450
  5. 7869450
  6. 7869450
  7. 7869450
  8. 7869450
  9. 7869450
  10. 7869450
  11. 7869450
  12. 7869450
  13. 7869450
  14. 7869450
  15. 7869450
  16. 7869450
Contact Seller

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

133,621KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7869450
  • Stock #: 22S6145A
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC9ES506963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22S6145A
  • Mileage 133,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Detail! Non Smoker! Recent Arrival ! We're pleased to offer this 2014 Toyota Sienna SE -8 Passenger for sale with 133,621 KMS!. This local, 2014 Toyota Sienna SE -8 Passenger is a nice clean vehicle and easy to show! Key features include a 60/40 split, fold-down and stow-away 3rd row bench seat; removable second-row seating; power locks with keyless entry and key remind warning system; power windows with auto up/down function on all windows and rear privacy glass; cruise control, an eco-drive indicator; a tilting/telescoping steering column; dual sliding side doors; plenty of smart in-cabin storage; retained accessory power; locking glove box; dual power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors; a conversation mirror; roof rails; splash guards; a rear spoiler; rear window wiper/washer system with de-icer; aluminum alloy wheels with locks and much more Competitively priced and great value, this one is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! Win – Win purchase experience! Wouldn’t it be great to buy a used car without the worry of inflated prices, back and forth haggling, and uncertainty? Now you can! We use up to the minute technology to offer LIVE MARKET VALE PRICING on all of our In-Stock Pre-owned Vehicles for Sale. Here's how it works: •Our team continually monitors market conditions and pricing across the marketplace to ensure we offer the most competitive value on our vehicles for sale•We perform daily reviews of similar vehicles, on websites such as VAuto, Car Gurus, and AutoTrader, and adjust our pricing accordingly.•No guess work. No inflated numbers. Just the vehicles true value and pricing you can trust in a fast, simple, friendly, and fair process. Don’t delay! Call or email us today book your exclusive viewing and test drive appointment. OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2017 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 107,378 KM
$35,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 39,005 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Ko...
 57,305 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory