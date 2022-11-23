$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna
XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
76,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9431985
- Stock #: N220972A
- VIN: 5TDDK3DC2ES078172
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Toyota Sienna is a leader in power and durability. For 2014, there's no more four-cylinder engine, so all Siennas now come with a powerful V6. Thanks to its roomy, comfortable, well-built cabin, the 2014 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for larger families.This low mileage van has just 76,295 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Satellite Radio
Blind Spot Detection
