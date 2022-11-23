Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

76,295 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,295KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9431985
  Stock #: N220972A
  VIN: 5TDDK3DC2ES078172

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N220972A
  • Mileage 76,295 KM

Vehicle Description

With a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, the Toyota Sienna is one of the best family cars on the market. This 2014 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.

The 2014 Toyota Sienna is a leader in power and durability. For 2014, there's no more four-cylinder engine, so all Siennas now come with a powerful V6. Thanks to its roomy, comfortable, well-built cabin, the 2014 Toyota Sienna is an excellent choice for larger families.This low mileage van has just 76,295 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Satellite Radio
Blind Spot Detection

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

