$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A
2014 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Ribbon Met
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA26586
- Mileage 201,678 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport delivers a more athletic on-road feel with its sport-tuned suspension and Bilstein shocks. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, a hood scoop, fog lamps, and colour-keyed exterior accents for a cohesive look. Inside, it includes sport fabric-trimmed seats with lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, cruise control, and metallic trim. Practicality is enhanced by a 115-volt outlet in the cargo bed. Safety equipment includes Toyota’s Star Safety System, offering stability control, traction control, and advanced braking technologies for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916