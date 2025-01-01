Menu
The 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport delivers a more athletic on-road feel with its sport-tuned suspension and Bilstein shocks. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, a hood scoop, fog lamps, and colour-keyed exterior accents for a cohesive look. Inside, it includes sport fabric-trimmed seats with lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, cruise control, and metallic trim. Practicality is enhanced by a 115-volt outlet in the cargo bed. Safety equipment includes Toyota’s Star Safety System, offering stability control, traction control, and advanced braking technologies for added confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2014 Toyota Tacoma

201,678 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A

13182092

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,678KM
VIN 5TFMU4FNXEX026586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Ribbon Met
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA26586
  • Mileage 201,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Package

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2014 Toyota Tacoma