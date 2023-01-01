Menu
2014 Volkswagen Beetle

106,909 KM

Details Features

$28,996

+ tax & licensing
$28,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 TSI HIGHLINE

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 TSI HIGHLINE

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$28,996

+ taxes & licensing

106,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215576
  • Stock #: VW1712
  • VIN: 3VW507AT6EM820253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,909 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

