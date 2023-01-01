$28,996+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Beetle
1.8 TSI HIGHLINE
106,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10215576
- Stock #: VW1712
- VIN: 3VW507AT6EM820253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 106,909 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8