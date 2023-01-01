2014 Volkswagen Beetle

$28,996 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 9 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10215576

10215576 Stock #: VW1712

VW1712 VIN: 3VW507AT6EM820253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 106,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.