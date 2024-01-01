Menu
2014 Volkswagen Eos

47,500 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Eos

Highline *CONVERTIBLE**LOW KMS*LOCAL*

2014 Volkswagen Eos

Highline *CONVERTIBLE**LOW KMS*LOCAL*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWHD8AH6EV002923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RS050299A
  • Mileage 47,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Volkswagen Eos