2014 Volkswagen Eos ...

$16,499 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 0 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8379504

8379504 Stock #: VW1388a

VW1388a VIN: WVWBD8AH2EV002892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # VW1388a

Mileage 184,088 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.