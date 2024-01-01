$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H1948
- Mileage 134,484 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, making for a smooth and efficient ride. With 134,484km on the odometer, this Jetta has plenty of life left in it.
This Comfortline trim level is packed with features that make driving a pleasure, including comfortable bucket seats, cruise control for relaxed highway driving, and a powerful audio system with a CD player. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system. You'll also appreciate the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with keyless entry.
Step into this well-maintained Volkswagen Jetta and experience the perfect combination of style, comfort, and practicality. Come visit H2H Auto Group today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself why this Jetta is a great option for your next vehicle.
Here are five features with the most sizzle:
- Powerful 1.8 TSI engine: Enjoy peppy acceleration and a smooth, responsive ride.
- Automatic transmission: Effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
- Comfortable bucket seats: Settle in for a comfortable journey.
- Keyless entry: Access your car with ease, no fumbling for keys.
- Heated mirrors: Stay clear of frost and fog for optimal visibility.
Vehicle Features
