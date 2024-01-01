Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 4dr 1.8 TSI Auto, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, making for a smooth and efficient ride. With 134,484km on the odometer, this Jetta has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>This Comfortline trim level is packed with features that make driving a pleasure, including comfortable bucket seats, cruise control for relaxed highway driving, and a powerful audio system with a CD player. Stay safe and secure with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system. Youll also appreciate the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors, along with keyless entry.</p><p>Step into this well-maintained Volkswagen Jetta and experience the perfect combination of style, comfort, and practicality. Come visit H2H Auto Group today to take it for a test drive and see for yourself why this Jetta is a great option for your next vehicle.</p><p><strong>Here are five features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 1.8 TSI engine:</strong> Enjoy peppy acceleration and a smooth, responsive ride.</li><li><strong>Automatic transmission:</strong> Effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.</li><li><strong>Comfortable bucket seats:</strong> Settle in for a comfortable journey.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Access your car with ease, no fumbling for keys.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Stay clear of frost and fog for optimal visibility.</li></ol>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

