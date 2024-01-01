Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, available now at H2H Auto Group! This sleek and well-maintained Jetta is packed with features, making it the perfect choice for commuters and families alike. Enjoy the comfort of cloth seats, the convenience of power windows and locks, and the peace of mind that comes with a backup camera and anti-lock brakes. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, youll save money at the pump.</p><p>This Jetta boasts a host of features that enhance your driving experience. Cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, while heated mirrors ensure clear visibility in any weather. Stay connected on the road with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and satellite radio. And with the convenience of keyless entry and a pass-through rear seat, this Jetta is designed to make your life easier.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the Jettas most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Backup camera:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes helping you navigate tight spaces.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on frosty mornings.</li><li><strong>Satellite radio:</strong> Tune into your favorite stations no matter where you drive.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling with keys and unlock your car with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Pass-through rear seat:</strong> Maximize cargo space for your weekend adventures.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit H2H Auto Group today to take this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL

11952255

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_NoBadges

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ6EM421841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H1841
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

