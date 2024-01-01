$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H1841
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, available now at H2H Auto Group! This sleek and well-maintained Jetta is packed with features, making it the perfect choice for commuters and families alike. Enjoy the comfort of cloth seats, the convenience of power windows and locks, and the peace of mind that comes with a backup camera and anti-lock brakes. Plus, with its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, you'll save money at the pump.
This Jetta boasts a host of features that enhance your driving experience. Cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, while heated mirrors ensure clear visibility in any weather. Stay connected on the road with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and satellite radio. And with the convenience of keyless entry and a pass-through rear seat, this Jetta is designed to make your life easier.
Here are five of the Jetta's most sizzling features:
- Backup camera: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes helping you navigate tight spaces.
- Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on frosty mornings.
- Satellite radio: Tune into your favorite stations no matter where you drive.
- Keyless entry: Skip the fumbling with keys and unlock your car with the push of a button.
- Pass-through rear seat: Maximize cargo space for your weekend adventures.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit H2H Auto Group today to take this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta for a test drive!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191