Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, available at H2H Auto Group! This sleek silver Jetta has a comfortable beige interior and has been well-maintained with 146,814km on the odometer.

The Jetta is equipped with a powerful and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable driving experience. Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors for added convenience, plus a heated steering wheel and heated mirrors to keep you warm on chilly Canadian days.

This Jetta is ready for your next adventure. Stop by H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!

Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta:

Sleek Silver Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and modern colour.
Comfortable Beige Interior: Enjoy a relaxing and inviting driving environment.
Powerful 4-Cylinder Engine: Get the performance you need with fuel-efficient power.
Heated Steering Wheel and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting for a comfortable driving experience.

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

146,814 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12034987

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
146,814KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ9EM427888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, available at H2H Auto Group! This sleek silver Jetta has a comfortable beige interior and has been well-maintained with 146,814km on the odometer.

The Jetta is equipped with a powerful and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable driving experience. Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors for added convenience, plus a heated steering wheel and heated mirrors to keep you warm on chilly Canadian days.

This Jetta is ready for your next adventure. Stop by H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!

Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta:

  • Sleek Silver Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and modern colour.
  • Comfortable Beige Interior: Enjoy a relaxing and inviting driving environment.
  • Powerful 4-Cylinder Engine: Get the performance you need with fuel-efficient power.
  • Heated Steering Wheel and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting for a comfortable driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

