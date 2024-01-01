$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, available at H2H Auto Group! This sleek silver Jetta has a comfortable beige interior and has been well-maintained with 146,814km on the odometer.
The Jetta is equipped with a powerful and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable driving experience. Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors for added convenience, plus a heated steering wheel and heated mirrors to keep you warm on chilly Canadian days.
This Jetta is ready for your next adventure. Stop by H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!
Here are 5 of the most exciting features of this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta:
- Sleek Silver Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and modern colour.
- Comfortable Beige Interior: Enjoy a relaxing and inviting driving environment.
- Powerful 4-Cylinder Engine: Get the performance you need with fuel-efficient power.
- Heated Steering Wheel and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting for a comfortable driving experience.
