Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

79,227 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

  1. 1660348573
  2. 1660348573
  3. 1660348572
  4. 1660348573
  5. 1660348573
  6. 1660348572
  7. 1660348669
  8. 1660348572
  9. 1660348571
  10. 1660348572
  11. 1660348572
  12. 1660348572
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,227KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8936212
  • Stock #: H5641
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0EM255641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 88,607 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna LE
 118,566 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 123,466 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory