Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

94,418 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,418KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8942341
  • Stock #: 17360
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW543197

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17360
  • Mileage 94,418 KM

Vehicle Description

A capable compact SUV with the heart of a sports car, this Tiguan performs as well on the trail as the street. This 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.

If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners.This SUV has 94,418 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2016 Ford Mustang Ec...
 87,892 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 94,418 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer P...
 79,225 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory