White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - Sunroof - Heated Seats
94,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942341
- Stock #: 17360
- VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW543197
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17360
- Mileage 94,418 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners.This SUV has 94,418 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
