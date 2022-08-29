Menu
2015 Acura MDX

99,912 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

99,912KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9019879
  • Stock #: AA22111
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H40FB502084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA22111
  • Mileage 99,912 KM

Vehicle Description

MDX, AWD, 3.5L V6, 6 spd auto, navigation, remote entry, climate control, moonroof, leather, pwr heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rain sensing wipers, bluetooth, backup camera, pwr liftgate, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy every day.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

