2015 Acura TLX

$21,998 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 7 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 7353800

7353800 Stock #: LC0862A

LC0862A VIN: 19UUB3F50FA803072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,791 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Lane Departure Warning Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Body-coloured front splash guards Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve VTEC V6 Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Analog Display Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 65 L Fuel Tank Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 3.52 AXLE RATIO 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Leather Door Trim Insert Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Automatic Ride Control Suspension Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents AcuraLink Selective Service Internet Access Tires: P225/50R18 95H M+S Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters -inc: grade logic control Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory, 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat, adjustable front/rear head restraints Passenger Seat Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

