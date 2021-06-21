2015 Acura TLX

The Acura TLX is the embodiment of Acura's engineering and design progress, and the realization of Precision Crafted Performance - an ethos at the very core of Acura's DNA. Its power and control brought into perfect balance. It's uncompromised design in the name of unrestrained feeling, putting exhilaration front and centre once again. With bold styling, a refined cabin, advanced technology, and unmatched value. the exciting Acura TLX is hard to resist. It's nice in colour. It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Window grid antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured front splash guards
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve VTEC V6
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
65 L Fuel Tank
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park