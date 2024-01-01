Menu
Fresh Oil Change! New Brakes Front and Rear! The 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Coupe offers a blend of luxury and performance. Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and quattro all-wheel drive, it delivers robust power and exceptional handling. Its Tiptronic 8-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth gear shifts. The Technik trim boasts advanced features like MMI navigation, Bang & Olufsen sound system, and Audi side assist. Comfort is elevated with leather upholstery, heated seats, and three-zone automatic climate control. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and a rearview camera. With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, the A5 exudes sophistication and driving pleasure. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

102,641 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

VIN WAUWFBFRXFA045845

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA45845
  • Mileage 102,641 KM

