LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, Panoramic sunroof, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, Rearview camera, Blind spot warning, Front & Rear parking sensors, Leather interior, Premium Bose speakers, Heated seats, AWD, Powered rear liftgate and much more. This used SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Audi Q3 Quattro Technik is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

2015 Audi Q3

101,995 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik

12565184

2015 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,995KM
VIN WA1GFEFS2FR004455

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6163A
  • Mileage 101,995 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
MP3 CD Changer
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2015 Audi Q3