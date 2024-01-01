Menu
Recent Arrival! 2015 Audi S5 3.0 Technik Gray 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * The S5 was capable of transitioning effortlessly from a comfortable cruiser to a high-performing sports coupe on a whim, and for many owners, this multiple personality was a major selling point. The S5 is said to be hugely agreeable for daily use, but also very satisfying in the hands of the enthusiast driver. The interior and feature content are highly rated, as is overall performance and the effective and seamless traction from the Quattro system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Details Description

12052135

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAULGBFR0FA053727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2015 Audi S5 3.0 Technik Gray 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro


Reviews:
* The S5 was capable of transitioning effortlessly from a comfortable cruiser to a high-performing sports coupe on a whim, and for many owners, this multiple personality was a major selling point. The S5 is said to be hugely agreeable for daily use, but also very satisfying in the hands of the enthusiast driver. The interior and feature content are highly rated, as is overall performance and the effective and seamless traction from the Quattro system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

