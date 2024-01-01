$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi S5
3.0 Technik
2015 Audi S5
3.0 Technik
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,509KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAULGBFR0FA053727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2015 Audi S5 3.0 Technik Gray 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro
Reviews:
* The S5 was capable of transitioning effortlessly from a comfortable cruiser to a high-performing sports coupe on a whim, and for many owners, this multiple personality was a major selling point. The S5 is said to be hugely agreeable for daily use, but also very satisfying in the hands of the enthusiast driver. The interior and feature content are highly rated, as is overall performance and the effective and seamless traction from the Quattro system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2015 Audi S5