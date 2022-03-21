2015 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 5 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8942344

8942344 Stock #: 17110A

17110A VIN: 5UXKR6C58F0J76603

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17110A

Mileage 67,598 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.