White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2015 BMW X5
XDRIVE50I - Low Mileage
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
67,598KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942344
- Stock #: 17110A
- VIN: 5UXKR6C58F0J76603
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2015 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating a new luxury midsize SUV. The off-road capability of this X5 may be outweighed only by its superb on-road manners. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2015 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This low mileage SUV has just 67,598 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
