Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5

67,888 KM

Details Features

$39,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive50i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

xDrive50i

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

  1. 9332485
  2. 9332485
  3. 9332485
  4. 9332485
  5. 9332485
  6. 9332485
  7. 9332485
  8. 9332485
  9. 9332485
  10. 9332485
  11. 9332485
  12. 9332485
  13. 9332485
  14. 9332485
  15. 9332485
  16. 9332485
  17. 9332485
  18. 9332485
Contact Seller

$39,996

+ taxes & licensing

67,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9332485
  • Stock #: VW1608
  • VIN: 5UXKR6C58F0J76603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1608
  • Mileage 67,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

2022 Tesla Model 3 L...
 588 KM
$83,996 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 124,188 KM
$23,996 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 xDrive50i
 67,888 KM
$39,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory