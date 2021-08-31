The charismatic and extravagant 2015 Cadillac Escalade continues to attract buyers with its sumptuous interior and road-dominating presence. This 2015 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today.
Redesigned for 2015, the Cadillac Escalade is as stylish and powerful as ever with even more state of the art appointments than ever before. With its blend of luxury, power, and functionality, the Escalade is the perfect choice for those wanting to be pampered while traveling with a crowd. It's cream white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door locks, rear child security
Navigation
Front and Rear Parking Assist
Premium Sound Package
Adaptive remote start
Active noise cancellation
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert alerts driver when vehicle is approaching fast from the rear
Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when vehicle is in blind spot
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Bluetooth for phone, streaming audio for music for select phones
Fuelling system, capless
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Cargo net, rear
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle.
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
GVWR, 7300 lbs (3311 kg)
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Assist steps, running side board
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming includes OnStar controls
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear passengers
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up.
Air bag, driver inboard seat-mounted for far side passenger protection
Driver Awareness Package includes Safety Alert Seat, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.