2015 Cadillac Escalade

Front and Rear Parking Assist

Premium Sound Package

Adaptive remote start

Active noise cancellation

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Change Alert alerts driver when vehicle is approaching fast from the rear

Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when vehicle is in blind spot

Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger, rear-window electric

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Alternator, 170 amps

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Power outlet, 110-volt

Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Headlamps, automatic on/off

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Tail lamps, LED illumination

Bluetooth for phone, streaming audio for music for select phones

Fuelling system, capless

Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable

Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass

Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe

Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse

Shutters, front active aero

Spare tire lock, hoist shaft

Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall

Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish

Cargo net, rear

Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre

Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable

Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell

Lighting, interior, with theater dimming

Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle.

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down

Automatic load levelling, rear

Brakes, DuraLife rotors

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty

Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector

Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing

Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold

Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch

GVWR, 7300 lbs (3311 kg)

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Assist steps, running side board

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming includes OnStar controls

Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (Requires separately purchased adapter.)

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear passengers

Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up.

Air bag, driver inboard seat-mounted for far side passenger protection