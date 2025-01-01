Menu
Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

12816136

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
VIN 1G1PC5SBXF7275739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Solar-tinted glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Upholstery: premium cloth
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Spare tire kit
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 130 amps
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 438 CCA
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in dash
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6 / reclining

