2015 Chevrolet Cruze

This FUN TO DRIVE 2015 Chevrolet with its comfortable and spacious cabin features OnStar with Bluetooth, a back-up camera, a/c, mounted cruise and audio controls, exterior temperature gauge, a trip computer, automatic daytime headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers and even more fantastic features.

This SAFETY INSPECTED ride won’t last act now call 1 877 391 7574 to be the first to test drive this ride exclusively from Go Dodge Surrey.