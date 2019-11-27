2015 Chevrolet Cruze

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
+ taxes & licensing
This FUN TO DRIVE 2015 Chevrolet with its comfortable and spacious cabin features OnStar with Bluetooth, a back-up camera, a/c, mounted cruise and audio controls, exterior temperature gauge, a trip computer, automatic daytime headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers and even more fantastic features.
This SAFETY INSPECTED ride won’t last act now call 1 877 391 7574 to be the first to test drive this ride exclusively from Go Dodge Surrey.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7