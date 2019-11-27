Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT 4dr FWD Sedan

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT 4dr FWD Sedan

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,901KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4369857
  • Stock #: 20GK7313B
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB1F7173116
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

 

 

This FUN TO DRIVE 2015 Chevrolet with its comfortable and spacious cabin features OnStar with Bluetooth, a back-up camera, a/c, mounted cruise and audio controls, exterior temperature gauge, a trip computer, automatic daytime headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers and even more fantastic features.

 

This SAFETY INSPECTED ride won’t last act now call 1 877 391 7574 to be the first to test drive this ride exclusively from Go Dodge Surrey.   

