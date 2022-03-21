Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

121,243 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Diesel, Fuel Efficient, Low 121k, Navi, BackupCam, Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Diesel, Fuel Efficient, Low 121k, Navi, BackupCam, Loaded

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

121,243KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8856509
  • Stock #: 7864
  • VIN: 1G1P75SZ2F7227864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded and rare! Diesel Chevy Cruze LT with only 121,000 km's. Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather Heated Power Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, and more. Extremely Fuel Efficient with optional diesel engine. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 187,421 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 174,164 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 164,246 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory