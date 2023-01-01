$13,560+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 1LT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$13,560
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400418
- Stock #: 24UTNA70089
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK4F6170089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA70089
- Mileage 171,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Reverse Camera! New TPMS Sensors! Under the hood, you'll find a robust 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and efficient ride, whether you're cruising through city streets or venturing off-road. The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures that you have traction and stability in all conditions, making this Equinox a perfect choice for those who value safety and control. Inside the cabin, the Equinox 1LT offers a spacious and well-appointed interior. With room for five passengers and ample cargo space, you'll have no trouble accommodating your family, friends, or gear. The 1LT trim comes equipped with a variety of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera to make your daily commute or road trips more enjoyable and convenient. Worried about fuel costs? The 2015 Equinox 1LT is designed with efficiency in mind, providing excellent gas mileage on both city and highway drives. Say goodbye to frequent stops at the pump and hello to more time on the open road. Chevrolet has always prioritized safety, and the Equinox is no exception. This vehicle boasts a suite of safety features, including traction control, antilock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.