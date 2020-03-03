19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado continues with a serious face, impressive powertrain options, a comfortable and refined interior, and the right mix of technology. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 168,532 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
