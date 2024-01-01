$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,777KM
VIN 1G1JC5SH6F4194250
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28020
- Mileage 162,777 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Sonic is for those who want more than just a way to get around. Its for those who love to have a little fun behind the wheel. This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is for sale today.
The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This sedan has 162,777 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, Siriusxm.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
chrome accessories
SiriusXM
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Chevrolet Sonic