2015 Chevrolet Traverse

Rear Park Assist

Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)

Roof rail mouldings

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Door handles, chrome

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Spoiler, rear

Liftgate, rear manual

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Horn, dual-note

Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])

Axle, 3.16 ratio

Exhaust, single outlet

Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire

Mouldings, body-colour bodyside

Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)

Insulation, acoustical package

Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock

Windows, power with driver Express-Down

Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps

Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen

Audio system feature, standard speaker system

Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage

Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass

Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors

Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio

Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control

GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)

Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim

Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Included and only available with (AH5) 8-way power driver seat with lumbar.)