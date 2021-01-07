Locally Driven/ Accident Free/ Third Row Seats/ Backup
The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is a larger crossover SUV that has an expansive cabin, a long list of features as well as top-notch crash test scores. With seating for up to eight passengers, there is plenty of room for your sporting gear, team members, or a group of friends for a night out. While the Traverse offers a large cargo area when all of the seats are full, folding the rear seats down gives you the largest cargo capacity in the segment if you need to haul larger items for work or play. It's red in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
Rear Park Assist
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
Roof rail mouldings
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Fog lamps, front
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Door handles, chrome
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks, rear child security
Defogger, rear-window electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Horn, dual-note
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Exhaust, single outlet
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen
Audio system feature, standard speaker system
Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio
Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Included and only available with (AH5) 8-way power driver seat with lumbar.)
OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.