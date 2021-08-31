2015 Chrysler 300

$27,885 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 1 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8057662

8057662 Stock #: M868027A

M868027A VIN: 2C3CCABG0FH853141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,181 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert Harman Radio Manufacturer Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 2.62 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Media Hub (SD, USB, Aux) GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio 552w Premium Amplifier Additional Features Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Hyper Black Aluminum Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.