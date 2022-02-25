$29,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Challenger
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 8446296
- Stock #: PB02990
- VIN: 2C3CDZBG1FH846727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 104,995 KM
Vehicle Description
BC DRIVEN, this '15 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS features a BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS with a power 6-way driver seat with power 4-way driver lumbar adjust, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with 6 premium speakers, power tilt/telescopic steering column, chrome pedals, Bluetooth, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 folding seat, auto dimming mirror with microphone, universal garage door opener, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, body colourrear spoiler,and 20-inch polished aluminum wheels.With a140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Challenger is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
