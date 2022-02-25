Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Challenger

104,995 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Challenger

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 8446296
  2. 8446296
  3. 8446296
  4. 8446296
  5. 8446296
  6. 8446296
  7. 8446296
  8. 8446296
  9. 8446296
  10. 8446296
  11. 8446296
  12. 8446296
  13. 8446296
  14. 8446296
  15. 8446296
  16. 8446296
  17. 8446296
  18. 8446296
  19. 8446296
  20. 8446296
  21. 8446296
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,995KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8446296
  • Stock #: PB02990
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBG1FH846727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PB02990
  • Mileage 104,995 KM

Vehicle Description

BC DRIVEN, this '15 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS features a BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS with a power 6-way driver seat with power 4-way driver lumbar adjust, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with 6 premium speakers, power tilt/telescopic steering column, chrome pedals, Bluetooth, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 folding seat, auto dimming mirror with microphone, universal garage door opener, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, body colourrear spoiler,and 20-inch polished aluminum wheels.With a140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this Challenger is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 20" x 8" Polished Alum. w/Graphite Pockets
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2015 Hyundai Sonata
 158,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger
 3,068 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Odyssey
 10,761 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory