$12,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus FINANCING AVAILABLE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,490KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4FR701019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H1019
- Mileage 164,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2015 Kia Rio SX FINANCING AVAILABLE 117,460 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Accord EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE 154,222 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent GL FINANCING AVAILABLE 159,437 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan