2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

164,490 KM

Details Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus FINANCING AVAILABLE

12407220

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,490KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4FR701019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H1019
  • Mileage 164,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan