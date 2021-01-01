2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 99,935 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3FR580311.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Chrome Grille
Engine Oil Cooler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets