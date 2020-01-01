Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

White Rock Honda

2466 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V4P 1H5

604-536-2111

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,043KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450149
  • Stock #: 9R1134A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4FT538744
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent addition to our inventory is this one owner, local extra clean 2015 Dodge Journey R/T. The vehicle has been safety inspected & all recommended servicing has been done. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Automatic day-night rearview mirror
  • Driver Electric Seat
  • Requires Subscription

