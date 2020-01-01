Recent addition to our inventory is this one owner, local extra clean 2015 Dodge Journey R/T. The vehicle has been safety inspected & all recommended servicing has been done.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Side Airbags

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

XM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Split Rear Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Electric Mirrors

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Automatic day-night rearview mirror

Driver Electric Seat

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.