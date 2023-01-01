Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Fiat 500

23,888 KM

Details Features

$18,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

L Trekking

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Fiat 500

L Trekking

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$18,996

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191048
  • Stock #: PT098027A
  • VIN: ZFBCFADH1FZ030066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

2023 Volkswagen Atla...
 4,388 KM
$58,499 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Atla...
 7,288 KM
$58,999 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Golf...
 7,950 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory