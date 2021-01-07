Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Fiat 500

60,353 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

C Abarth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Fiat 500

C Abarth

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 6542847
  2. 6542847
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

60,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6542847
  • Stock #: 5706A
  • VIN: 3C3CFFJH3FT710738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bianco White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,353 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! RARE ABARTH PKG!! This pre-loved 2015 Fiat 500 Abarth is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local hot hatch has been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Fiat is alsoavailable at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Halogen Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: Manual
CD Player
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Reclining Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Hill Ascent Control
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Comfort/Convenience Group
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Federal A/C Excise Tax
Perf Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
BLACK MIRROR CAP W/BODYSIDE STRIPE
Engine: 1.4L 16V MultiAir Turbo I-4
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temp
Front Driver & Passenger Seatback Pockets
Tires: P205/40R17XL BSW 3 Season
Wheels: 17' x 7' Hyper Black Forged Aluminum
Black Performance Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2017 Volvo XC90 T5 M...
 55,757 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2010 Acura MDX Techn...
 156,214 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 40,219 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory