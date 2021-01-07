2015 Fiat 500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Power Brakes Power-Assist Disc Brakes Traction Control System DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Halogen Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Transmission: Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Security Anti-Theft Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Reclining Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Hill Ascent Control Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Comfort/Convenience Group Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Federal A/C Excise Tax Perf Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription BLACK MIRROR CAP W/BODYSIDE STRIPE Engine: 1.4L 16V MultiAir Turbo I-4 Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temp Front Driver & Passenger Seatback Pockets Tires: P205/40R17XL BSW 3 Season Wheels: 17' x 7' Hyper Black Forged Aluminum Black Performance Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.