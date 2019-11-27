Menu
2015 Ford Escape

Titanium 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,683KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4369860
  • Stock #: 9CP0392A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J97FUC30389
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

 

Our LOADED 2015 Ford Escape Titanium features LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING, POWER LIFTGATE, power front seats with driver memory settings, Bluetooth, air conditioning with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, SYNC with Bluetooth, push button start, automatic daytime running lamps, fog lamps, hitch receiver, dual exhaust, 19-inch alloy wheels, power heated exterior mirrors with turn signals, rear tinted windows and more! 

 

 

With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

