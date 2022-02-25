Menu
2015 Ford Escape

107,962 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD/ Locally Driven/ Backup Cam

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD/ Locally Driven/ Backup Cam

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

107,962KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8450973
  • Stock #: M743045C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G97FUC17813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM

With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, this Ford Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2015 Ford Escape is for sale today.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 107,962 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. The mid-range SE trim adds some nice features to this Escape. It comes with 60/40 split folding back seat, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, SYNC with MyFord which includes Bluetooth and SiriusXM, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rear view camera, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, dual bright exhaust tips, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

