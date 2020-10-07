Menu
2015 Ford F-150

118,365 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

118,365KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: AA20253
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C85FKE06927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,365 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT, Super cab, 4X2, 145" w/base, 3.5L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, bluetooth, power group, air, fog lamps, passive anti theft, 3.55 reg axle, 17" aluminum wheels and more to offer you.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

